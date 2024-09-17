MAGA supporter denies child gun death stats in cringe-worthy interview 

Jason Selvig of The Good Liars talked to a Trump supporter to learn his thoughts on abortion and gun control. The MAGA gentleman was wearing a T-shirt with a "Trump 45" pistol on it. Here's how the interview went:

Jason Selvig: What are your thoughts on abortion?

Trump Supporter: On abortion? I'm pro-life, so.

Jason Selvig: And if there could be more gun control that could save children's lives, would you want to pass that gun control?

Trump Supporter: How would that save children's lives? [Scratches his arm and looks a bit queasy]

Jason Selvig: The mass shootings. Guns. Guns are the leading cause of death for children in America.

Trump Supporter: [Closes eyes and shakes head before smiling nervously] Yeah… [Snickers] No, it's not. [Turns as if to make a getaway from the uncomfortable interview]

Jason Selvig: No, it is. It is.

Trump Supporter: No, it's not.

Jason Selvig: Guns are the leading cause of death for children in America.

Trump Supporter: Okay, but that's… [woman approaches to hand him a flyer]. Okay. [shrugs]

Watch the full video here: