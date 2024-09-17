Message from Titan submersible before implosion: "All good here"

It was all good on board the Titan submersible, with its compromised materials and joypad control system, before it was all bad.

One of the last messages sent from the doomed Titan submersible during its June 2023 voyage to the Titanic wreckage was "all good here," according to a presentation from a U.S. Coast Guard hearing on the deadly implosion. The Marine Board of Investigation for the U.S. Coast Guard's two-week hearing into the incident began on Monday, 15 months after the OceanGate vessel catastrophically imploded during its deep-sea voyage, killing all five people aboard.

It was all good at 2,274 meters; the last message was "dropped 2 wts"—weights—at 3,341 meters. Communications and tracking was lost at 3,346m. ABC News:

Tym Catterson, a former contractor for OceanGate, testified during Monday's hearing that there were "no red flags" on the day of the incident. He said he believes the intention of shedding the two 35-pound weights was to slow the vessel down as it approached the ocean floor. He thought the weight was dropped a little early than is typical — not due to any emergency but to ensure a smooth landing, he said.

New images of the debris on the ocean floor were published yesterday.

More credible simulations make clear that the implosion took place within 30-50 milliseconds. If they suspected it was coming, they didn't experience it.

