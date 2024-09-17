Ryan Routh: former Trump-supporting Hawaii handyman with a criminal past

Ryan Youth in a 2010 mugshot Ryan Youth in a 2010 mugshot

Ryan Routh was arrested in connection with an apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. NPR describes the 58-year-old as having a lengthy criminal record dating back decades, including a 2002 felony conviction for possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Key takeaways from the article:

  • Routh has lived in North Carolina for most of his adult life before recently moving to Hawaii.
  • He graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a mechanical engineering degree in 1998.
  • He has a history of political involvement, initially supporting Trump but later becoming a critic. He donated to Democratic causes between 2019 and 2020.
  • He is an avid supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia and even traveled to Kyiv in an attempt to join the fight or recruit others.
  • Routh self-published a book titled Ukraine's Unwinnable War in 2023, expressing his views on global politics and the Ukraine conflict.
  • His family members have defended him, describing him as a loving father and honest, hardworking man.

Previously: Kari Lake turns the horror of the Paul Pelosi attack into a laugh riot (video)