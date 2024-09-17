Tech's best sidekick — this USB-c hub stand is just $139.99

TL;DR: The CASA Hub Ultra Laptop and Tablet Stand is on sale for just $139.99 (reg. $159) and offers full connectivity.

When it comes to keeping your tech life organized, connected, and elevated (literally), the CASA Hub Stand Ultra is the hero you never knew you needed. This all-in-one laptop and tablet stand is packed with features that make it the perfect tech sidekick for your home office, gaming station, or on-the-go workspace.

Priced at just $139.99 (reg. $159), this stand not only holds your devices but powers them, too, with its multi-port hub and magnetic phone mount. It's a true central tech hub to keep you comfortable and more efficient.

Need your laptop lifted, your phone held, and all your devices connected? CASA Hub Stand Ultra has you covered. More than just a stand, this ergonomic product is your multitasking partner in crime.

From 53mm to 420mm, this stand extends to your perfect height, reducing neck and back strain while keeping your laptop or tablet at eye level. Because it has a load-bearing capacity of up to 6kg (about 13lbs), this sidekick can handle the big boys. And thanks to its perforated aluminum design, overheating is a non-issue. Your laptop stays cool, just like you.

Got a lot going on? Same. This 2024 Red Dot Award winner is equipped with virtually every port you need to stay connected, powered, and ready to go. It's like having a mini power station right on your desk. The USB-C host is for fast data transfer and charging. It also has a USB-C PD port, HDMI, USB-A and USB-C data ports for all your peripherals, and an RJ-45 networking port to keep your internet connection rock-solid.

Need to keep your phone in sight for quick access while you work? Just pop it onto the magnetic mount, and you're good to go. The mount adjusts from 0 to 90 degrees, making sure you never miss a notification or call while keeping your phone right where you want it.

This all-in-one stand organizes your workspace and supercharges your productivity.

