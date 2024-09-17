Tito Jackson, of the Jackson 5, dead at 70

Tito Jackson was a member of the Jackson 5, brother to Michael, and lately a jazz star of his own. The three-times Grammy winner died at 70 over the weekend.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," his sons posted on Instagram. "… he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be "Tito Time" for us."

Just a few days ago, Tito visited a memorial to Michael with his brothers and posted: "We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."

Previously: Jackson 5ive animated series on DVD