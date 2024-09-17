Why did this famous mathematician want a 17-sided shape on his tombstone?

Johann Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777-1855) is considered one of the greatest mathematicians in history. Born in Brunswick, Germany, he developed the method of least squares, proved the fundamental theorem of algebra, made significant contributions to electromagnetism, and invented the heliotrope (an optical communication device).

This Scientific American article discusses Gauss's fascination with the regular heptadecagon (17-sided polygon). It begins with the ancient Greek practice of constructing regular polygons using only a compass and straightedge, and how Gauss, at age 18, proved that a regular 17-sided polygon (heptadecagon) was constructible using only a compass and straightedge, which was a major mathematical breakthrough.

According to the article, a monument in his birth city of Brunswick, Germany, features a 17-pointed star in honor of his work on the heptadecagon problem. The stonemason didn't want to inscribe a heptadecagon because he thought it looked too much like a circle. Boo!



Previously:

• Study finds brain-activity of people coding isn't quite like when they use language, or do math

• Weapons of Math Destruction: invisible, ubiquitous algorithms are ruining millions of lives

• Revisiting Make:'s weekly Math Monday column

• How math people look at math, and why it works

• Watch: time-lapse of a student with ADHD watching a math video versus watching Star Wars