Woman in Nevada prison for 10-year sentence makes grand escape — by simply walking away

A 69-year-old woman serving 10 years in a Nevada prison has escaped — by simply walking out.

The inmate, Joan Wenger, was admitted to the facility, 20 miles from Las Vegas, on December 1 after killing a woman while driving drunk. But on Saturday, security guards discovered she was missing when they made the rounds at 3am.

Wenger "walked away from Jean Conservation Camp," according to a State of Nevada Department of Corrections press release. Welp, that was easy.

The SNDC describes Wenger as 5' 1" tall, 135 pounds, "with green eyes and gray hair," and asks anyone with information to "immediately call 911."

From The Independent:

Wenger was sentenced in 2021 for a drunken crash in February 2020 that killed a mom, according to the Record-Courier. She was driving in someone else's Toyota Tacoma on Highway 395 with a half bottle of whiskey when she slammed into the back of a car and Laura Staugaard, 70, was thrown from the vehicle. Staugaard died at the scene. … Wenger ultimately agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a recommendation of 10-25 years in prison. "I wish every day that horrific deadly decision to drink and drive had never happened," she said.

