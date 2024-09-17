Your dream tablet for just $599

TL;DR: Get the grade-A refurbished Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 4th Gen (2020) in near-mint condition for just $599 (reg. $1,299).

We all want a great-performing device to take with us on the go. Whether you're a commuter, frequent traveler, or student, an Apple iPad is the most popular of the tablet bunch. But why shell out over a thousand dollars when you can get a grade-A refurbished iPad Pro 12.9" 4th Gen for just $599?

This sleek, near-mint refurb brings all the pro-level performance you crave—without breaking the bank. Powered by the A12Z Bionic chip with a Neural Engine, this iPad is ready to handle your most demanding tasks, whether you're editing 4K videos, designing stunning graphics, or streaming your favorites on the weekend.

Let's talk visuals: The 12.9" Liquid Retina display is jaw-droppingly beautiful, with True Tone, ProMotion, and P3 wide color bringing every image to life in vibrant detail. This is the kind of screen that makes Netflix binge sessions and creative work an absolute joy. Plus, with 128GB of storage, you've got room for all your apps, projects, and entertainment.

And it's not just pretty—the A12Z Bionic chip delivers smooth, powerful performance whether you're multitasking, gaming, or running professional-level apps. Say goodbye to lag and hello to serious productivity.

This iPad Pro has been refurbished to Grade-A standards, which means it's in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffs. You get pro features like Face ID, 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras, and 4K video recording—all for less than half the original price. That's right, you're getting the same performance for just $599, making this the ultimate deal for anyone looking to upgrade without emptying their wallet.

Don't miss the chance to get a 2020 Apple pro-level tablet for much less.

