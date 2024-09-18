1 day after deadly pagers, walkie-talkies simultaneously explode in Lebanon, killing 9 and injuring 300 (video)

At least nine people have died and 300 were injured after a new round of devices — this time, walkie-talkies — exploded across Lebanon today.

The Hezbollah-targeted attacks come one day after exploding pagers killed 12 people and injured nearly 3,000 across Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday. And like the pagers, the walkie-talkies all blew up at once.

There are also reports that landline phones, as well as solar panels, fingerprint readers, and other electronic devices have blown up in the area over the last 24 hours, but it's not clear whether or not these explosions are related.

Both the walkie-talkies and the pagers were bought by Hezbollah around five months ago, according to NDTV.

Video below, posted by Al Jadeed News, reportedly shows a walkie-talkie exploding today at a funeral for Hezbollah members who were killed during yesterday's blasts.

From The Guardian:

Pictures showed broken and singed communication devices amid scenes of destruction. The Guardian saw multiple pictures of an Icom IC-V82 two-way radio that had seemingly exploded. In a video, a member of Hezbollah in the southern suburb of Beirut can be seen taking part in a funeral for fighters killed on Tuesday when a blast occurs somewhere on his body, knocking him to the ground and sending the crowd around him running. While paramedics rushed to evacuate wounded from affected areas, a group of men attacked a UN peacekeeping patrol transiting through the city of Tyre in south Lebanon. A video showed men throwing stones at two UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) armored personnel carriers on the side of one of the main thoroughfares in the city. … Israel has not claimed responsibility for either of the attacks, but reports suggest it managed to place explosives in thousands of pagers bought by Hezbollah.

لحظة انفجار جهاز لاسلكي أثناء تشييع في الضاحية الجنوبية pic.twitter.com/jNYyKHhzDq — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 18, 2024

