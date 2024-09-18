1950s time capsule discovered in high school locker gap: a student's belongings preserved for decades

In 2019, this red purse was found in a narrow gap between a set of lockers and the wall at a highschool in Ohio. When the purse was opened, an amazingly preserved time capsule was found. The purse contained the belongings of a student named Patti Rumfola who had attended the same school in the 1950's.

Somehow, Patti lost her purse in that gap between the locker and the wall with all her belongings in it. The purse contains her photo, which is in perfect condition. She has a fabulous, classic 1950's style haircut. The bag also contains makeup, pencils, a comb, a library card, gloves, a drawing, and more. With the drawing is a cut-out from a comic strip which she was trying to copy for practice (she did a great job!).

Sadly, Patti passed away in 2013, so the bag could not be returned to her. The bag is now behind glass, on display at the same school, which is now a middle school. What an amazing little piece of history this discovery turned out to be.

See also:Time capsule from 1969 opened and (drumroll) nothing was inside!