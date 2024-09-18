Clever kid hacks human claw machine for maximum prizes

To play this human claw machine, you get strapped into a harness and lowered down into a giant pit of snacks/toys. The player has a few seconds to grab onto as much loot as they can before being lifted back out.

This little kid has mastered the art of the human claw machine, and has a fantastic "hack" for getting as many prizes as possible. Instead of simply grabbing a giant handful of goodies, she locks herself into a position where she can stack a bunch of the prizes on her back, while carrying more with her hands and feet.

I'm sure this kid won more prizes from the game than anyone else that day. Do they let grownups participate in the human claw machine? This looks like so much fun, but I don't think I'd have been nearly as clever as this kid if I tried this!

