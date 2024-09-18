Watch Polish mountain biker Dawid Godziek perform the first ever bike flip on a moving train. Dawis is the first person to earn the recognition of riding a bike along the top of a moving train and jumping between carriages, but this amazing stunt was still not enough for him.

Godziek took things even further than this by riding his bike across the train carriages, jumping at every gap, performing an array of tricks along the way, and topping it all off by flipping around in the air with his bike. It took him multiple attempts to pull this off, but he repeated the stunt over and over until he nailed it.

From YouTube:

"Not content with being the first person to ride a bike on a moving train and jump between carriages, Dawid Godziek wanted to throw down some world first mountain bike tricks as well. With his brother Szymon he built a special MTB course on top of 10 freight trucks and tested it out before hitching the carriages to a moving locomotive."

