Micro Journal ReVamp is a compact ortholinear writer deck

The Micro Journal ReVamp distraction-free writer deck will be $314 and feature a clamshell design with a wider display.

The developer behind the Micro Journal Rev.6 distraction-free writing device Lee wrote about earlier this summer is back with a new design featuring a larger display, a clamshell case that folds up when not in use, and a few other significant improvements. Un Kyu Lee's new Micro Journal Rev.2.ReVamp is basically a mini-laptop that's purpose-built for use as a portable writing machine. But it's powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and runs a Linux-based operating system, so it's potentially the most versatile of Un Kyu Lee's Micro Journal devices to date.

Here's video, embedded below. That appears to be WordGrinder that it's automatically firing up into.

The previous edition was adorable but not so portable. I'm not, all told, a big fan of ortho keyboards. The Cormac, below, is my preferred specification, capable only of writing pastiches of Cormac McCarthy.