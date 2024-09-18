Pets enjoy gourmet snacks in stunning under-the-table video

This person had the wonderful idea to film their pets eating some (very gourmet looking) snacks on a glass table, from underneath. I had no idea it was possible for a pile of shrimp, a fish, and some little dry snacks to look so aesthetically pleasing, but this is a surprisingly beautiful looking video.

The lighting, colors, and viewpoint are much more artistically considered than one would expect in a video of animals eating. There's also quite a bit of animal ASMR going on throughout the video.

Not only am I surprised by the pleasing aesthetics of this video, but I'm also amazed that this cat doesn't want to eat its hamster friend. My cat would have viewed the hamster as the main course, and the rest of the snacks would be an afterthought.

See also: Mouse jumps on man's back. Man panics. Amused family laughs too hard to help (video)