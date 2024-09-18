The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr on a 2025 reunion? "No."

Former frontman of The Smiths, right wing whiner, and not-so-charming man Morrissey has said that while he agreed to an offer from promoter AEG Entertainment Group to stage a "lucrative" reunion tour next year, guitarist Johnny Marr "ignored" the request. Apparently that's not quite what happened.

"I didn't ignore the offer – I said no," Marr said.

The comment was at the tail end of a statement Marr released yesterday explaining why he trademarked The Smiths' name on his own:

In 2018, following an attempt by a third party to use The Smiths' name – and upon discovery that the trademark was not owned by the band – Marr reached out to Morrissey, via his representatives, to work together in protecting The Smiths' name. A failure to respond led Marr to register the trademark himself. It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey's lawyers that this trademark was held for the mutual benefit of Morrissey & Marr. As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an assignment of joint ownership to Morrissey. Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign.



Previously:

• The Smiths vinyl contains hidden secret messages

• How to write a Smiths song in one minute

• Johnny Marr performs The Smiths' classic 'How Soon is Now?'

• The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke, RIP