Wilbur the woodchuck is a sneaky, but adorable, thief

Wilbur the woodchuck [YouTube] is definitely my favorite woodchuck, right after that heroic family of woodchucks who destroyed Paul Ryan's automobile several years ago.

Wilbur was rescued as a baby—before his eyes were even opened—when he was found crying in someone's driveway. His human, Valerie, took him in as a rehabilitation animal, with the intent to return him to the wild. But because he grew up alone, he wasn't a good candidate for the wild. So Valerie kept him and Wilbur's life has been awesome ever since. He lives free range in the house and has some adorable woodchuck brothers and sisters, who he loves to snuggle with.

He's also a sneaky thief, as he steals Valerie's clothes and blankets to make nests, along with snacks and basically anything else he desires. I mean, he's so charming, how could you get mad at him?

He's also as cute as an animal can be! I could listen to his satisfied snoring for hours, and that little squeak he makes to communicate is just too precious. Did you know woodchucks were so utterly adorable? Enjoy this video of Wilbur and his woodchuck siblings!

Also, did you know that woodchucks and groundhogs are actually the same thing? The medium-sized, fluffy rodent—which belongs to the marmot family—just goes by two different names!