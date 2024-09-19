Astonished Trump tells Fox that Kamala Harris turned again: "She's somehow a woman" (video)

There is no one Donald Trump fears more than his shapeshifting opponent, Kamala Harris. First she turned Black, and now, apparently, she has also turned female.

Trump disclosed this bit of intel when he took a break from golfing to appear on Fox's Gutfield! show. On the subject of Harris replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate, Trump revealed his discovery.

"She's somehow a woman," he confided to host Greg Gutfield. And even more incredibly, he added, now that she is a woman, "she's doing better than he [Biden] did." (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

