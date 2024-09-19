Sean "Diddy" Combs complains about how unpleasant New York's jails are

Sean Combs, better known by a variety of stage names such as Diddy, Puff Daddy, Puffy, Pater Flatus, etc, was charged this week with sex-related crimes dating back to 2008, the latest fallout from long-simmering accusations of misconduct that, it turns out, did not conclude with the various settlements to alleged victims paid this summer. He will not be receiving bail, a New York judge ruled, citing the high likelihood of witness intimidation and flight risk—despite the music mogul's protests at how horrible the jails are there.

Sex trafficking suspect Sean "Diddy" Combs will not be released on bail, a second judge ruled Wednesday afternoon. His legal team had appealed for his pretrial freedom from "horrific" jail conditions after a judge determined Tuesday that the music mogul should remain detained while awaiting trial. … In court, prosecutors said there were "dozens of terabytes of data" related to the case, adding that 300 grand jury subpoenas were served. In addition, 20 search warrants were obtained, and a "large number of electronic devices," including more than 100 seized phones, tablets and iCloud accounts, are being processed by the government.

Also addressed at the hearing was a video obtained by CNN that shows Combs attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie in an assault she described in a lawsuit she filed against him in November.

Carter called the video "quite disturbing," and Agnifilo responded that Combs went to rehab after the incident — as did the other person in the video.