Donald Trump's deep-rooted mommy issues exposed in new Lincoln Project "Bad Blood" ad (video)

In June, Rolling Stone highlighted the time Donald Trump called Taylor Swift "beautiful," "very beautiful," "very beautiful," "very beautiful," and "unusually beautiful" all in one short breath. But two months later, when Taylor endorsed Kamala Harris, the scorned ex-president flipped out: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" he cried on Truth Social.

He might as well have been saying, "I HATE YOU, MOMMY!"

Because Swift isn't the only woman the insecure GOP candidate hates. And she ain't the first. As a new Lincoln Project ad explains, "She's just the most recent."

Calling the spot "Bad Blood," the ad shows a montage of Trump's deep-rooted mommy issues, which, try as he might, he just can't hold in.

From his cruel comment about Rosie O'Donnell's "fat, ugly face" to his "grab 'em by the pussy" boast to bragging that "Ivana does exactly as I tell her to do" — with many other examples in between — the ad reminds us that Trump's contempt for Swift is the same contempt that he has for all powerful women: he hates 'em all. (See video below.)

George Clooney, Mark Hamill, Mark Cuban, & countless other celebrities have shown support for Kamala Harris. So why does Trump only hate Taylor Swift? Because he hates accomplished, successful women who oppose him. pic.twitter.com/E5kcBexRGC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 19, 2024

Previously: Trump shared fake image falsely suggesting Taylor Swift endorses him

