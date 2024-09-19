"I'm a black NAZI," among online writings of GOP governor candidate Mark Robinson. "I'd take Hitler [over] Washington right now!"

Now we know why Republicans were begging their MAGA North Carolina governor candidate Mark Robinson to drop out before the filing deadline: he declared "I'm a black NAZI!'" among many other remarkable things on the porn forum he once frequented. He expressed support for reinstating slavery, praised Hitler, reminisced about days as a teenager spent peeping on women in showers, and generated volumes of homophobic and sexist verbiage.

CNN is not publishing the graphic sexual details of Robinson's story. "I went peeping again the next morning," Robinson wrote. "but after that I went back the ladder was locked! So those two times where [sic] the only times I got to do it! Ahhhhh memories!!!!" In other comments on Nude Africa, Robinson discussed his affinity for transgender pornography. "I like watching tranny on girl porn! That's f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!" Robinson wrote. "And yeah I'm a 'perv' too!"

That he liked transgender porn, then, is notable given his transphobic rhetoric now.

He was caught because he uses the name "minisoldr" across the Internet, and the account by that name on the forums contained other corroborating details. The account even uses the same homespun idioms he's fond of, such as "I don't give a frog's fat ass" and "gag a maggot". It's all in the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

He denies it, all the same.

"This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me," Robinson said. Presented with the litany of evidence connecting him with the minisoldr user name on Nude Africa, Robinson said, "I'm not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies."

His party's presidential candidate today praised Robinson at a rally in the state: "Mark Robinson is Martin Luther King on steroids. He is better than Martin Luther King."

Previously:

• Georgia GOP official who cried 'stolen election' voted illegally 9 times, and is a felony check forgery convict

• Republican lawmaker caught on video dumping water into Democrat's bag to harass him

• Republican Senator caught making up fake news about fake news doubles down

• MSNBC's Joy Reid says anti-gay posts on her old blog were 'fabricated', Internet Archive responds