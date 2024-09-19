People in Philly take fantasy football far too seriously

Fantasy football players are known for emotionally overinvesting, but a Philadelphia league's drama has resulted in an international investigation and Federal criminal charges.

Twenty-five-year-old Matthew Gabriel pleaded guilty to phoning in international bomb threats after becoming angry at another player in their league chat. I know there is usually money on the line, but isn't fantasy football really a matter of who got to pick which players and then luck?

Gabriel made the first false threat after an online disagreement with a member of his fantasy football chat group, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said in a release. After learning the member would be studying abroad in Norway in August 2023, Gabriel submitted an anonymous "tip" to the Norwegian Police Security Service – which investigates threats to the country's national security – claiming the man was planning to carry out a mass shooting in Norway, according to the release. Gabriel wrote that the fellow fantasy football player was "headed around Oslo and has a shooting planned with multiple people on his side involved. They plan to take as many as they can at a concert and then head to a department store," according to prosecutors. CNN

