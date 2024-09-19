Python traps a woman in her own kitchen for 2 hours before help comes along

A 64-year-old woman in Thailand became trapped in her own kitchen for two long hours after a python bit her, and then wouldn't let her go.

Arom Arunroj was cleaning up after dinner when the deadly intruder attacked her.

"I was about to scoop some water and when I sat down it bit me immediately," Arunroj told a Bangkok paper via CBS News. "When I looked I saw the snake wrapping around me."

The 13 to 16-foot python wrapped itself around her torso, and when she "grabbed it by the head," it only tightened its grip on her.

"I tried calling out to my neighbors and anyone nearby, but no one heard me. I thought I wouldn't survive and would surely become the snake's meal," she said, via The Independent. "In a final attempt, I shouted as loud as I could until someone passing by heard me and quickly called the police and rescue unit for help. I've never experienced anything like this in my life."

It wasn't easy prying the determined python off of its victim, taking "over 30 minutes of intense effort" before the woman was finally rescued.

From CBS News:

Propped up against her kitchen door, she cried for help but it wasn't until a neighbor happened to be walking by about an hour and a half later and heard her screams that authorities were called. Responding police officer Anusorn Wongmalee told The Associated Press on Thursday that when he arrived the woman was still leaning against her door, looking exhausted and pale, with the snake coiled around her. Police and animal control officers used a crowbar to hit the snake on the head until it released its grip and slithered away before it could be captured. In all, Arom spent about two hours on Tuesday night in the clutches of the python before being freed.

Fortunately, besides suffering a few non-venomous bites, which were treated at a hospital, Arunroj survived without any major injuries.

