Seoul's Ramyun Library is a "paradise for noodle enthusiasts"!

I've never traveled to Seoul, but it's definitely on my list of places I want to experience, and when I get there, I'm going to check out the Ramyun Library, which is located inside the Hongdae Sangsang CU branch convenience store. The store has been described as "a paradise for noodle enthusiasts"—sign me up!

The store, which opened last December, stocks over 225 varieties of ramyeon, from Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Korea Times explains that ramyeon is "distinct from its Japanese cousin ramen," and "specifically refers to Korean instant noodles characterized by a generally spicy flavor and the inclusion of dried vegetables." At the Ramyun Library, you can buy ramyeon packs to take home or you can cook and eat them there, as they have cooking stations as well as a wide selection of toppings like eggs, cheese, dumplings, and so much more. They also stock side dishes like kimchi, other snacks, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to wash it all down. They even have little ramyeon-shaped tables where you can enjoy your noodles!

Korea Times provides more details about the store's ramen selection, customers, and sales:

Since its grand opening, Ramyun Library has been welcoming an average of 600 to 700 visitors daily. Last December, sales reached an impressive 15,000 ramyeon packets, surpassing 500 packets per day, marking a 10-fold increase compared to other convenience stores. The store caters to diverse palates, with customers treated to different flavors, from spicy to mild and options featuring meat and seafood. The top five best-selling ramyeon varieties at the store include "Budae-jjigae (Spicy Stew) Ramen," "Chamkkae (sesame) Ramen," "Cream Jin Jjambbong" (creamy and spicy seafood noodle), "Spicy Jang-kalguksu" (pepper paste non-fried noodle) and "Jin Jjambbong" (spicy seafood noodle). International clientele dominate the scene, constituting 62 percent of total ramyeon sales at the store, surpassing the 38 percent held by domestic customers. Foreign patrons tend to purchase an average of 3.4 ramyeon packets per visit. This gap is attributed to international customers procuring additional ramyeon packets as souvenirs following their in-store dining experience.

And don't worry, if you're new to ramyeon or spicy foods, there are noodles for every palate, as explained by the Korea Times:

To accommodate newcomers to ramyeon, the store incorporates a user-friendly feature by indicating the spiciness level of each noodle variant alongside its price. The spiciness level of each variety is marked on a 5-tier scale — Mild, Medium, Hot, Very Hot and Hell.

This helpful article provides more information about the store as well as a handy guide to operating the instant noodle cooker inside the Ramyun Library.

And if the original location of the Ramyun Library is too crowded when you arrive, there's another location in Jamsil Hangang Park, described in this post.

Now excuse me, I have to go make some ramyeon!

