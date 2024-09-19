StackSocial really just chopped $600 off the price of a MacBook Pro

MacBooks are good for a lot of things: they're super compact and portable, and if you're not lucky enough to find one on sale, they'll make your wallet way lighter. Good thing this MacBook Pro was just marked down to $399.99 from $999. Check out what it can do.

Great ex-spec-tations

This MacBook Pro packs a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone tech, so your screen looks amazing no matter where you are—bright colors, sharp details, all that good stuff. Under the hood, you've got a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655, which means it can handle everything from your everyday tasks to more demanding projects without missing a beat. Plus, with a 512GB SSD, you're getting super fast storage that'll have you jumping between apps and files in no time.

But it's not just about performance—this MacBook Pro makes staying connected easy with its four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. Whether you're charging up, transferring data, or hooking up to an external display, these ports have got you covered.

And with the Touch Bar and Touch ID, you get quick access to your favorite tools and an easy, secure way to log in. Throw in up to 10 hours of battery life and a lightweight build, and you've got a laptop that's ready to roll with you from morning to night.

