The Geoguessr World Cup is a geography bee on steroids

Like many people, I played a lot of Geoguessr during COVID as one of the many remote options to play games with friends. I moved on to other games at some point and forgot about it. Not only is Geoguessr still around, but it is a bona fide e-sport with a World Cup pitting the best Geoguessrs against each other.

The trailer for the 2024 World Cup is delightfully dramatic.

The entire competition is amazing to watch. The accuracy these players can achieve, sometimes with nothing but a dirt road and mountains in the background, is hard to comprehend. The action is easier to follow than the Excel World Championships, however, even if you can't quite figure out how they do what they do.

The two best Geoguessers compete in the finals in a truly impressive battle of foreign languages, topography, and street signs.

Unfortunately, as of February 2024, the game has switched to a subscription model, and there is now only one free guess daily. If you have a Netflix subscription, a reboot of Carmen Sandiego is on the way early next year to test your geography knowledge for "free."

