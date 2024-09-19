Trump supporters on Tucson rally stage sought medical attention for mysterious eye injuries

Several Trump supporters reported eye injuries after sitting on the stage at a rally in Tucson, Arizona last week. At least six people reportedly required medical attention.

As reported by News 4 Tucson, a group of 48 people sat on stage behind Trump. Half the group sat on the left side, and the other half sat on the right side. "One side seemed to walk away without any issues, but multiple people seated near each other on the other side told me that they had to go to the emergency room after they left the event," said a reporter for the station.

One of the women affected, Mayra Rodriguez, told News 4 Tucson her "eyes were burning," after the rally and that she went to the emergency room. "The emergency room staff, from the triage nurse to the PA, asked, 'Are you sure you didn't get sprayed with something? Your symptoms look like you got sprayed with something,'" Rodriguez said.

"I can't see anything when I try to open my eyes. I see a bright light. It hurts, it hurts a lot to open my eyes. I have this cold cloth I put on and take off constantly. It's horrible," she said. She's since reported that her vision is returning.

Another attendee and her brother reported similar symptoms, describing it as "unbearable" with red, watery eyes, and a real estate agent had to cancel her weekend business due to blindness.

I wonder if the cause might be from a laser rather than a chemical. Remember how attendees at a Bored Ape NFT convention suffered eye damage when they attended a party with a laser light show last year? Their symptoms sound similar to the ones the Trump supporters suffered.

