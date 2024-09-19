Watch 13-year-old bat dog Layla retrieve the last bat of her career

Layla, the 13-year-old bat dog for the Clearwater Threshers Baseball, a Minor League Baseball team of the Florida State League that's headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, officially retired earlier this summer. This video of the loyal and hardworking doggo retrieving her last bat was so sweet, I had to share it. She's the absolute best doggo.

We Rate Dogs provided some background info on Layla's illustrious career:

This is Layla. She's been the bat dog for the Clearwater Threshers Baseball team in Florida for the past six years. Bat dogs rush out to home plate after their team's hitters and pick up the discarded bats to take back to their dugout. Layla actually went viral back in 2018 after fetching her dad a beer from the fridge, which gave him the idea that Layla could do more with her talents. It didn't take long before he took Layla to baseball fields near their home and taught her to pick up a bat and bring it back to the dugout. At 13 years old, Layla is officially clocking out. She celebrated her retirement with one last bat at Friday night's game, a bone-shaped baseball-themed retirement cake, and the cheers of her many adoring fans. 14/10 (IG: layla_puppy_dog)

And Layla has already trained her replacement, her little sister, Lucy May. We reported a few weeks ago that Lucy May had a few, ahem, hiccups on her first night on the job. I'm sure she's growing into the position, though!