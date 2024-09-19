Yellowstone tourists block grizzly bear's path

Blocking the path of a grizzly bear is an excellent way to die while visiting Yellowstone, the crown jewel of our National Park System.

PetaPixel shared the story of a photographer who recorded some amazingly stupid behavior at Yellowstone. People exercising terrible judgment are hurt all the time in the national park, and I don't think I need to explain why standing in the way of where a grizzly bear wants to go is a vote against survival.

In the footage, the grizzly bear is seen trying to cross the road. However, the crowd of tourists cut off the animal's path through the park. According to Moon, who captured the video through his spotting scope on August 10, the grizzly bear went back and forth numerous times to flee the crowd and cross the road. However, the animal had nowhere to go as tourists had lined the side of the road to get a photo of it. "The bear kept walking up and down the shore there looking for a place to cross, but there were too many people and cars further deterring the bear from crossing," Moon, who is based in Gardiner, Montana, tells PetaPixel. PetaPixel

