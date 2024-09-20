CIA rapist tried to claim diplomatic immunity, sentenced to 30 years in prison

CIA officer Brian Jeffrey Raymond was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drugging, raping, and photographing nearly 30 women while he was stationed in Mexico and South America.

Raymond "would lure women he met on dating apps including Tinder to his government-leased flat and drug them while serving wine and snacks," reports Sky. "The 48-year-old would then spend hours posing with his naked and unconscious victims before photographing and assaulting them. He was found to have a library of more than 500 images."

From The New York Times:

[Prosectors] said that Mr. Raymond's most recent assaults took place in 2019 and 2020 in Mexico City, where he was living while on assignment at the American Embassy. While in Mexico, he raped six different women, and each assault followed the same pattern, prosecutors said in court documents. Mr. Raymond met his victims through dating apps, engaged with them in Spanish and presented himself as a "high-level embassy employee in whom the government had reposed special trust," according to charging documents.

Raymond tried to evade responsibility by claiming diplomatic immunity before running home to mommy and daddy.

From The Independent:

His sickening spree first came to the attention of authorities in the fall of 2020 when local police responded to reports of a "naked, hysterical woman desperately screaming for help" from the balcony of an apartment leased by the US government. Raymond, who insisted to police the encounter had been consensual, quickly claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the states. He was arrested October 9, 2020, outside a gym in Southern California, where he had been living with his parents after abruptly quitting the CIA.

Raymond's crimes haven't helped the CIA shake its reputation as the most rapey agency in the United States government.

From The Guardian:

Raymond's sentencing comes as the CIA faces intense scrutiny over its handling of sexual misconduct cases. A 648-page internal watchdog report revealed that the agency routinely failed to address such incidents. The document came after an Associated Press investigation found that more than two dozen women reported that they had experienced sexually assault or unwanted contact, later facing retaliation after they reported it to the agency.

And from The Washington Post:

Another veteran CIA officer and an officer trainee face state charges in Virginia for alleged offenses involving co-workers, and some two dozen women have come forward to authorities and Congress with accounts of assaults or unwanted touching, according to the Associated Press.

Only 30 years? That's like one year per rape.

