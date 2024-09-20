Florida Republican Matt Gaetz was at drug-fueled sex party in 2017 with a 17-year-old high school junior

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz was investigated over it, his own party's outgoing speaker openly accused him of it, and now it's in court paperwork: the U.S. representative for Florida's 1st congressional district attended a drug-fueled sex party in 2017 with a 17-year-old girl.

"The discovery taken in this case to date reflects that on Saturday, July 15, 2017 … Dorworth, hosted a party at his residence … with the following guests present: (1) A.B.; (2) K.M.; (3) B.G.; (4) Matt Gaetz," lawyers wrote in the filing, also listing several others. The defense lawyers filed testimonies from those three women — who the attorneys say placed Gaetz at Dorworth's house that night — under seal pending a judge's approval to make the records public.

Additionally, Gaetz's own ex-girlfriend — who was present at the party — provided testimony that lawyers say rebuts Dorworth's claims that he was not there.NOTUS independently verified that Gaetz and one of the women who testified were previously involved in a relationship; she is only identified in the court filing by her initials, B.G.