Is it Bigfoot? You'll know for sure with these night vision binoculars

Tired of squinting into the dark and wondering what's out there? With the 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars, you won't have to guess anymore. Whether you're hunting for Sasquatch himself, watching nocturnal wildlife, or just exploring the outdoors while camping, these binoculars will reveal every detail—even in pitch-black conditions.

Equipped with 8x digital zoom and 4K HD video recording, you'll get a crystal-clear view of whatever (or whoever) is lurking in the shadows.



The binoculars are designed for true adventurers. They feature seven adjustable levels of infrared night vision, allowing you to spot objects up to 1,315 feet away in complete darkness.

So, if anything's out there, you'll see it. And thanks to the large 4.5-inch LCD screen, you'll never miss a thing. Whether you're out for a late-night nature walk or keeping an eye on your campsite, you'll have the power to see in the dark.

Not only can you see what's out there, but you can also capture it all in stunning 4K video or 36MP photos. Is it a rare being or just your neighbor in a furry coat? Either way, with these binoculars, you'll be able to review the footage and relive the moment later. The included 32GB memory card gives you the storage capabilities to record your nighttime adventures.

And rain or dust won't slow you down. These binoculars are IP54 waterproof, making them ideal for rugged outdoor conditions. Plus, with up to five hours of battery life on a single charge, you can explore the dark for longer without worrying about power. And when it's time to recharge, the included type-C cable makes it fast and easy.

Explore the world in light and dark with these 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars while they're on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $169).

