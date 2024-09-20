Kentucky sheriff settles heated argument with judge by shooting him dead

When a Kentucky sheriff found himself in a heated argument with a district judge, he allegedly settled matters by grabbing his gun and shooting him to death.

Shawn M. Stines, a 43-year-old sheriff of Letcher County for eight years, is accused of shooting 54-year-old Judge Kevin Mullins several times inside the judge's chambers yesterday. Nobody else was in the chambers when the shooting took place, and investigators are now trying to piece together what led to the murder.

Although the subject of the fatal argument isn't yet known, it's interesting to note that Judge Mullins had worked with treatment groups to help rehabilitate those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, while the hot-tempered Sheriff Stines focused his efforts on drug busts.

From CNN:

Stines turned himself in after the shooting and was arrested at the scene without incident on Thursday, authorities said. … Law enforcement has yet to release details about the argument that led up to the shots being fired, and the motive remains under investigation, Gayheart said, adding that the incident was "isolated." … The district judge started promoting substance abuse treatment for people involved in the justice system in 2010, according to Kentucky nonprofit SOAR. Hundreds have been sent to inpatient drug treatment centers through his help, the Associated Press reported. Stines was first elected as sheriff in 2018 and then re-elected in 2022. Earlier this month, the sheriff highlighted the agency's work, including recent drug busts. … There are cameras inside the building and all witnesses will be interviewed, Gayheart said Thursday.

Stines faces a first-degree murder charge, according to police via CNN.

