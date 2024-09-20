Olivia Nuzzi is a reporter covering politics and the presidential race for New York Magazine. She's the sort of insider who gets chatty hits in The New York Times, where she set about hyping the deranged candidacy of JFK Jr. in a recent fluffathon. It turns out she was carrying on with him and is now "on leave." The magazine can only offer its apologies to the readers whose trust it feels it has betrayed.

Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine's editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine's standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures. Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust.

There's always a tweet:

There's a lot of people today pointing to reactionary and racist aspects of Nuzzi's online persona, but here's the thing: she's a trash panda that knows where the best garbage cans are and how to get into them. Simplicity: read Janet Malcolm—and remember where she worked.

P.S. It seems eminently possible that Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines, would have learned about this in the same conversation she learned that he was under federal investigation for chainsawing off a dead whale's head. "Honey, I have good news and bad news, which would you like to hear first."