SAS flight makes emergency landing when a live mouse pops out of a passenger's meal

While no one expects much from airplane food, one dish caused a Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flight to make an emergency landing when a live mouse scuttled out of the meal.

"Believe it or not. A lady next to me … opened her food and a mouse jumped out," wrote passenger Jarle Borrestad on Facebook, via The Guardian.

The flight, heading to Malaga from Oslo on Wednesday, made a pitstop in Copenhagen, where passengers switched planes.

"This is something that happens extremely rarely," said a spokesperson for SAS. "We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again."

From Aviation Direct:

The crew informed passengers via loudspeaker that there was a safety risk and that the flight was being diverted. A spokesperson for SAS confirmed that this was standard procedure when a pest is discovered on board. The plane landed safely in Copenhagen and the passengers reached their destination in Malaga two and a half hours late.

Just another reason to pack a sack lunch before boarding any future flights.

