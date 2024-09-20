Ted Cruz, falling behind in the polls, agrees to debate Dem challenger Colin Allred

Texas Senator Ted Cruz likes to head out of state when the weather's cold, but his race for re-election is heating up now that his Democratic Party challenger, Colin Allred, is unexpectedly ahead of him in the opinion polls.

he survey, conducted by Morning Consult between September 9 and 18, showed Allred one point ahead of Cruz, on 45 percent to his 44 percent among 2,716 likely voters. His lead was within the poll's margin of error of +/-2 percentage points. Cruz, the incumbent Texas Senator, has had a consistent but narrowing lead over his Democratic challenger in previous polls.

This is all well within the margin of error and you should be wary of news based on polls. That said, Morning Consult is a well-respected pollster and Cruz is uneasy enough to have finally agreed to debate Allred.