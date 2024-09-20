This Apple Watch accessory doesn't even need a drummer to be the coolest band around

TL;DR: This Apple Watch band has a MagSafe charger built in, and it's only $39.99 (reg. $49).

Keeping your Apple Watch charged shouldn't feel like a constant game of "find the nearest outlet" or a struggle with tangled cords. Enter the PowerBand: a sleek, adjustable watchband with a built-in MagSafe charger that ensures your Apple Watch stays powered up without the usual charging headaches.

Whether you're on the move or just tired of packing bulky cables, this is your all-in-one solution for easy, on-the-go charging, and it's on sale for $39.99.

The PowerBand is the ultimate power-up for your wrist. With an ultra-thin, lightweight design, it fits right into your everyday routine without adding any extra bulk. The MagSafe charger is cleverly tucked into the band, so when your watch needs a little juice, just flip out the charger and plug into any USB outlet. It's like having a secret charger hidden in your watchband, always ready to go. And when you're not charging? The charger stays neatly covered, so you won't even notice it's there.

But this isn't just about staying powered up—it's about staying comfortable too. The breathable nylon weave band is soft, stretchy, and adjustable, giving you that perfect fit whether you're hitting the gym or heading to a meeting. Plus, it's compatible with all Apple Watch models, so no matter which series you have, PowerBand's got your back (or, in this case, your wrist). Charging your watch has never been this effortless—or this stylish!

Get a PowerBand for your Apple Watch for just $39.99 (reg. $49).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.