Trump attacks Jews again: if he loses, the cursed 'Jewish people' will be to blame (video)

There's nothing like an antisemite speaking at an event denouncing antisemitism. Which is what Donald Trump did yesterday in Washington, D.C., where he warned the conservative Israeli-American Council that if he loses in November, "the Jewish people" will be to blame.

"I will put it to you very simply and gently: I really haven't been treated right, but you haven't been treated right because you're putting yourself in great danger," Trump warned, before whipping out his trusty old dog whistle.

"If I don't win this election…I'm not going to call this as a prediction, but in my opinion, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss…" (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

At a second event yesterday, Trump — the GOP leader who has been spouting antisemitic rhetoric for years and years — explained that Jewish Americans were voting against their own interests because of the "Democrat hold, or curse on you."

This came on the same day that CNN unearthed antisemitic remarks by North Carolina's Trump-endorsed nominee for governor, Mark Robinson. "I'm a black NAZI!" the state's lieutenant governor said in an online porn forum. "I'd take Hitler [over] Washington right now!"

Trump tells a Jewish group the Jews will be to blame if he loses: "I will put it to you very simply and gently: I really haven't been treated right, but you haven't been treated right because you're putting yourself in great danger." pic.twitter.com/lEr0kcH5iC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2024

Previously: Trump again demands loyalty from Jewish Americans

