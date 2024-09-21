Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk for $15 million

In 2017, the makers of the game Cards Against Humanity launched a promotion in which 150,000 people paid $15 each to save America from "Injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada." The first thing they did was purchase land on the US/Mexico border and not build a wall on it. They also built a trebuchet and hired some eminent domain lawyers in case anyone else wanted to build a wall. Sadly, that is not the end of the story.

On a new page, the company made the following announcement:

Elon Musk's SpaceX was building some space thing nearby, and he figured he could just dump his shit all over our gorgeous plot of land without asking. After we caught him, SpaceX gave us a 12-hour ultimatum to accept a lowball offer for less than half our land's value. We said, "Go fuck yourself, Elon Musk. We'll see you in court."

The company is suing Elon Musk for $15 million in damages, promising to split the proceeds among the original subscribers if they win. However, they admit that this will in no way adequately compensate them for "the anguish they've suffered witnessing Elon Musk defile their once-verdant land."

They have included an example tweet for you to share on the platform formerly known as Twitter:

In 2017, 150k people paid Cards Against Humanity to protect a pristine plot of border land from Trump's racist wall. But then an even richer, more racist billionaire—@ElonMusk—stole their land and dumped his shit all over it. Fuck that! www.ElonOwesYou100Dollars.com #ElonOwesMe100Bucks

Previously: People on the US-Mexico border use $5 ladders to go over Trump's $15 billion wall