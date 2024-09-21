"Mein Kampf is a good read," wrote Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate for governor of North Carolina, under his porn account username. "It's very informative and not at all what I thought it would be. It's a real eye opener." The Washington Post reports on the latest atrocity to be found in the voluminous writings of minisoldr, exposed by CNN as the online persona of the man the former president described as "better than Martin Luther King Jr."

The user's posts on porn forum Nude Africa vanished Thursday, the same day that CNN reported on the many ways the account resembled Robinson. A person with access to the site before their deletion provided The Post with screenshots. "Mein Kampf is a good read," the user, dubbed "minisoldr," wrote in a thread seeking book recommendations. "It's very informative and not at all what I thought it would be. It's a real eye opener." The book, an autobiography by Hitler, casts Jews as an "eternal parasite." Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, has denied writing minisoldr's posts, and a spokesman, Mike Lonergan, reiterated that on Friday. But CNN pointed out many links between Robinson and minisoldr, which matches Robinson's username on public accounts and lists the user's full name as "mark robinson."

Other things posted under the account are so obscene that social media users are complaining they're being auto-censored for quoting or screenshotting it—a reminder that the "algorithms" can read images now! It's not the "dooky chute" that's the problem, it's what squeezes out the oth… OK, sorry, I'll stop. That's enough internet, it's 10 a.m. and even I've had enough. Bart Simpson, write on the board 100 times: I will not tag the post Maga Mung Master, I will not tag the post Maga Mung Master.