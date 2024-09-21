Rock in the House: house with embedded boulder just $2 a tour in Wisconsin

The "Rock in the House" is a unique and bizarre tourist attraction located in Fountain City, Wisconsin. In 1995, a 55-ton boulder came loose from a nearby bluff and rolled directly into a house, crashing through the back wall and landing in the living room. Remarkably, no one was hurt, but the homeowners abandoned the property, and the house, along with the massive boulder, remains preserved as a curiosity for visitors.

This incident is reminiscent of another tragedy in 1901, when a smaller boulder killed a resident of a house located nearby. This area is prone to disasters like this, so visit with caution. The "Rock in the House" has been preserved as a historical landmark, standing as an odd reminder of nature's unpredictable force​(Amusing Planet)​(Discover Magic).

Visitors today can explore the house for only $2. It looks fascinating to see how the rock is embedded into the structure, making this a worthwhile stop for those interested in roadside wonders.

See also: Rock wizard create an impossible-looking stone cairn