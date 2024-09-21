Take the pain out of painting with a color sensor that tells you how it is

TL;DR: Find the exact color of anything with the Nix Mini 3 color sensor, now $79.99 (reg. $97).

Don't let your DIY project turn into a "DI-Why did I start this project?"

There's a little blemish on your wall, so you try to paint over it. But then that color doesn't match the rest. So you try another, and another, and another until you're on your knees begging an uncaring monolith of Home Depot paint swatches to please give you the answer, but it just won't. Because someone already took the sample of Polar Bear, and you don't have a Nix Mini 3 to scan any surface and find the exact paint to buy from major brands. And it's only $79.99. Here's how to use it.

Nix it in the bud

This little color sensor takes the mystery out of paint selection by giving you access to over 200,000 brand-name paint colors. Whether you're painting an accent wall or trying to match a vintage shade, the Nix Mini 3 scans surfaces and instantly identifies the color you need from all the major brands. It's a game-changer for anyone who's tired of playing paint roulette.

And it's not just about paint. Designers and contractors will appreciate the precision of the color codes it provides, including RGB, HEX, and CMYK, making it a versatile tool for everything from graphic design to interior decorating. The Nix Mini 3 pairs seamlessly with the Nix Toolkit app, available for download on iOS and Android, offering a full suite of tools to ensure your colors are perfect every time.

This new version packs some serious upgrades. With 3x enhanced resolution over the previous model, it offers unmatched accuracy. The addition of USB-C charging means it's easy to power up wherever you go, and its IPX4 waterproof rating means you can keep using it in environments where debris and splashes are common. It even connects via Bluetooth for on-the-go use, helping you stay efficient whether you're at home or on a job site.

For professionals, Nix Mini 3 offers the option to unlock premium color libraries like Pantone, RAL, and NCS through subscription, giving you the power to access even more precise color-matching tools for high-end projects.

Get the Nix Mini 3 on sale for $79.99 (reg. $97).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.