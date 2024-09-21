This shot of espresso costs $335

Coffee expert James Hoffman tried a $335 cup of espresso and reviewed the experience on his YouTube channel. This ridiculously expensive shot of espresso can be found in London at a coffee shop called "Shot". The espresso comes in a golden cup with a golden spoon.

Hoffman explains that from a taste perspective alone, it's impossible for a cup of coffee to be worth this much, and what he's paying for is the (absurd, IMO) experience of drinking a cup of coffee that costs over $300. He says the espresso is deeply flavorful with a fermented, acidic taste.

Is it worth it to buy an espresso that costs this much? Hoffman believes that this is a personal decision. For some, telling the tale of having drunk an espresso this expensive is worthwhile to them. Others would rather spend their money on reasonable things though, like food and rent. Each to their own.

