Who said Macs have to be expensive?

TL;DR: Get the grade-A refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) for just $249.97 (reg. $999) while you can.

Ever dreamed of owning a MacBook Air but didn't want to empty your wallet? Well, friends, dreams do come true. For just $249.97, you can have your very own 13.3" Apple MacBook Air—complete with a sleek design, lightning speed, and portability that'll make you wonder how you ever lived without it.

Whether you're a student, a remote worker, or someone who needs a laptop for browsing memes, this Air is a great fit. With a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a roomy 128GB SSD, it's like having a Ferrari in laptop form, but, you know, way more affordable.

And with its 12-hour battery life, you can binge-watch your favorite series, power through your to-do list, or write that novel you've been putting off without constantly hunting for an outlet.

This isn't some beat-up, sad-looking laptop from 2012. This grade-A refurbished MacBook Air is in near-mint condition—so fresh, your friends won't even know it's not brand-new (unless you want to brag about the fantastic deal you got). Its 13.3-inch display delivers stunning visuals, whether you're on a Zoom call or pretending to work while streaming videos.

At $249.97, you're paying less than a quarter of the original price. That's right—you're getting MacBook magic without the premium price tag. We're talking a full-on Apple laptop for less than your monthly coffee habit. Plus, you've got until September 29 to grab this deal before it vanishes like yesterday's Wi-Fi connection.

Whether you're cramming for exams, building your side hustle, or just need a reliable machine to check your emails and pay your bills, this MacBook Air's got you.

The grade-A refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3" is just $249.97 (reg. $999) through September 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

