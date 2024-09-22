Caffeinated ramen in a squeeze tube for one-handed slurping while videogaming

Are you a compulsive video gamer who resents having to hit pause just to, y'know, eat? Boost Noodle is a new kind of ramen for players who "want to eat easily with one hand while playing games,""not get their expensive and important gaming equipment dirty," and "want to eat something closer to a meal rather than a jelly drink or beverage."

Resembling an astronaut meal, Boost Noodle is a "in a 16mm spout pouch that is easy to eat with one hand, and contains short cut noodles, as well as roast pork and bamboo shoots intertwined with a jelly-like rich seafood and pork bone soup, allowing you to enjoy authentic ramen as is," states manufacturer Nippon Ham Corporation

According to the company, the addition of the starchy tuber konnyaku prevents the noodles from becoming soggy.

And here's the real kicker about this new kind of kick: "The inclusion of caffeine gives a boost to your mood."

(via Oddity Central)

