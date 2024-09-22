Discover the mysterious 'Eyes of Sibiu' watching over Romania's historic city

The Eyes of Sibiu refer to a unique architectural element found on the rooftops of buildings in the Romanian city of Sibiu. These are dormer windows that, due to their elongated shape, resemble human eyes watching over the streets below. Originally built for ventilation purposes, these "eyes" have since become a defining characteristic of the city's historical center, adding an almost lifelike presence to the buildings. Most of these "eyes" were built between the 15th and 19th centuries.

From Atlas Obscura:

"Despite their practical purposes, some like to claim these peepers were built to instill fear in people, letting them know they were always being watched and to behave accordingly. When dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu was in power, this architectural detail felt extra disturbing to the citizens. It wasn't enough that phones were being tapped, people were being questioned, and families were blacklisted. It's as if the houses were watching their every move, too."

As people walk through the streets, the "eyes" often give the impression of silently observing, contributing to Sibiu's distinctive and slightly mysterious atmosphere. This unusual feature has turned into a symbol of the city, attracting photographers and visitors. I wish I had some of these peepers on my roof, they're so mysterious and beautiful.

See also: Exploring the atmosphere of "Your Past Reality": A journey through nostalgia and liminal spaces