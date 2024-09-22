How JD Vance answers a "Yes or No?" question

The Republican candidate for Vice-President, who hates cat ladies and lies about people eating cats, JD Vance, can not answer a simple question.

Asked about NC Gubernatorial candidate, porn, and Nazi aficionado Mark Robinson's recent denial of his shocking forum participation JD Vance sputtered. Instead of saying, "Yes, I believe Mark Robinson" or "No, I do not," Vance equivocated in a way sure to help no one.

