Sneak around in style with these paw print shoes

Whether you're a spy or just a big fan of dogs, these paw print sneakers seem like they could open up a world of possibilities. Instead of leaving behind the typical shoe prints that sneakers leave in the mud, these shoes leave behind an imprint that will confuse anyone who comes across your trail.

With soles that create paw-shaped imprints in soft surfaces like mud or sand, they allow you to disguise your tracks as if a dog has been strolling by. If you're looking for an eccentric fashion statement or just a humorous way to confuse people on your next nature walk, these sneakers seem like a great investment.

Does anyone know the book that these fun shoes are from? I'm curious about what other treasures might be buried in these pages.

