Brain damage linked to religious fundamentalism, Harvard study finds

Brain damage is associated with increased religious fundamentalism, according to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Researchers analyzed brain lesions in two groups of patients: Vietnam War veterans and people from rural Iowa with brain injuries that affect areas involved in reasoning, belief formation, and moral decision-making.

There's an overlap between brain areas associated with religious fundamentalism, confabulation (creating false beliefs), and criminal behavior.

"It's sobering, but one of the takeaway findings is the shared neuroanatomy between religious fundamentalism, confabulations, and criminal behavior," said corresponding author Michael Ferguson, an instructor in neurology at Harvard Medical School and director of Neurospirituality Research at the Center for Brain Circuit Therapeutics. "It refocuses important questions about how and why these aspects of human behavior may be observed to relate to each other."

Religious fundamentalism, confabulations, and criminal behavior? Sounds like the MAGA party platform if you ask me.

From PsyPost:

Religious fundamentalism is a way of thinking and behaving characterized by a rigid adherence to religious doctrines that are seen as absolute and inerrant. It's been linked to various cognitive traits such as authoritarianism, resistance to doubt, and a lower complexity of thought. While much of the research on religious fundamentalism has focused on social and environmental factors like family upbringing and cultural influence, there has been growing interest in the role of biology. Some studies have suggested that genetic factors or brain function may influence religiosity, but until now, very little research has looked at specific brain networks that could underlie fundamentalist thinking.

