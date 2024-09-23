Bring home the bagels, not the bacon: animal rights activists urge us to change idioms

An idiom is a commonly used phrase or expression whose meaning is different from the literal meanings of the individual words, and animal rights activists want us to change some common ones.

"Sayings such as 'kill two birds with one stone,' 'beat a dead horse,' and "bring home the bacon' all normalize violent acts against some of the most defenseless members of our society," states PETA.

Here are some common animal-related idioms and suggested replacements from PETA's "Complete List of Animal-Friendly Idioms":

A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush / An ace in the hand is worth two in the deck A feather in your cap / A flower in your cap Ants in your pants / Itches in your britches Beat a dead horse / Feed a fed horse Bigger fish to fry / Bigger fish to free And my favorite…. Bring home the bacon / Bring home the bagels

(via Weird Universe)

