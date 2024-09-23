Feds raid new NYPD commissioner replacing last one they raided

New York City's officials are so corrupt that the FBI team that raids their residences and offices appears at this point to be a standing army. Federal authorities executed a search warrant Saturday night at the homes of NYPD interim commissioner Thomas Donlon—days after he took the position to replace Edward Caban, who resigned under the pressure of his own ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials say the search warrant is related to documents that the commissioner may have retained from his previous positions. The search warrant is not believed to be related to any of the corruption investigations currently ensnaring City Hall. … [Mayor Eric] Adams appointed Donlon as interim NYPD commissioner on September 12 after addressing Caban's resignation. "A short time ago, I accepted the resignation of the NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban," Adams said at a news conference last week, adding it "was the best decision at this time." "I respect his decision and I wish him well," Adams said. Adams then announced he was appointing Donlon: "To ensure crime keeps going down in our city today, I'm taking immediate action in appointing Tom Donlon as interim police commissioner."

Such intense scrutiny by federal authorities has its own scent of the political about it, but what can you do? Adams, of course, has also been raided by the FBI. As have several of his aides.

The classic Adams quote: "Pray for me to land the plane, cause there's no parachutes on this plane, we're all going down together."